Jordan Pickford Aims Sly Dig at Alisson After Claiming He Won't Repeat Liverpool Keeper's Mistake

England's World Cup penalty saving hero Jordan Pickford has claimed that he will not be made to look silly for either Everton or the Three Lions this season, unlike his Merseyside counterpart Alisson Becker.

In an interview with the Daily Mail. Pickford stated he won't "start trying to be a No 10", light heartedly referencing the blunder that Liverpool stopper Alisson made last weekend during the Reds' 2-1 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.





The 24-year-old admitted that whilst he is confident in his ability with the ball at his feet, he will not be making the same mistake as his Brazilian counterpart - claiming that it's important to manage the game properly, given the situation.

"Mistakes will happen and it's about not making the next one. I'm going to try not to put myself in that position to make those mistakes," Pickford said.

"It's the timing of the game, really. You don't want to get too comfortable if you're winning and start trying to be a No 10.

"If it's on to do I'll do it and if it's not we'll manage the game. That's where I learn more. The more games you play the more game management you learn."

Whether or not Pickford has spoken to the media to just try and stir the pot with Everton's Merseyside rivals we may never know.





However, it is clear that the former Sunderland keeper will continue to persist with adopting the philosophies impressed upon him by both Marco Silva and Gareth Southgate - but only when he feels the situation is right.