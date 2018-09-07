Leicester Decide Against Signing Young Goalkeeper After Trial Lasting Several Weeks

Leicester City decided against signing young goalkeeper Ahmed Abdelkader following a trial with the Foxes lasting several weeks.

This is according to the website DZFoot, who reported that Leicester would not be extending a contract offer to the 19-year-old after he failed to impress technical staff.

Abdelkader had previously been on the books at Ligue 1 club Guingamp, but left the club to try his luck elsewhere.

Having failed to win a move to the King Power Stadium, the Algerian shot stopper has instead moved to Cyprus, signing a contract with third division side ENAD Polis Chrysochous until 2021.

Leicester's first team currently contains three goalkeepers - Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward and Eldin Jakupovic - but the club are continually looking for faces to add to their youth setup.

Algerian players have played a big part in what has been a memorable period in Leicester City's history.

Riyad Mahrez was named PFA Player of the Year for his role in Leicester's title-winning 2015/16 season, scoring 48 goals in 179 appearances for the Foxes before he joined Manchester City this summer.

Islam Slimani scored Leicester's winner in one of their greatest ever victories, against Porto in the 2016/17 Champions League, and new signing Rachid Ghezzal recently scored his first goal for the club against Liverpool.