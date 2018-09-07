Liverpool Fans React to Reports That Man City Tried to Sign Key Man in 2015

Many Liverpool fans are well aware of how close Jordan Henderson was to moving to Fulham in 2012, but now, in the wake of a new contract signing, it has been revealed that Manchester City were close to pouncing on the England captain back in 2015.

According to a recent Daily Mail article, Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City attempted to sign Henderson from Liverpool at a time in which his future at Anfield seemed uncertain, with less than twelve months remaining on his contract.

The 28-year-old remains a divisive figure, with fans loving his passion and work ethic both on and off the pitch, but there is still much doubt, even after a successful World Cup, over his ability on the ball.

Having just signed a new five-year contract which will see the skipper remain at Anfield well into his thirties, fans have been left a little shocked by the news that Manchester City came close to signing the Reds’ captain less than three years previously.

Had Liverpool not acted and renewed Henderson’s terms in 2015, it is highly likely City would have pounced. [Dom King] — Matt (@FalseFirmino) September 6, 2018

The report claims that the current champions wanted to use the ambiguity surrounding Henderson’s future to bring both him and his then-teammate Raheem Sterling to the Etihad, a prospect which would surely have caused outrage amongst the Liverpool faithful.

Many have now taken to Twitter to voice their opinions on both Henderson’s future, and what could have been, had he left the club for City. The Sunderland-born midfielder has appeared over 200 times for Liverpool in the Premier League, having made 50 of those in the two seasons after the rumoured Manchester City interest.