Martin Keown Claims Unai Emery Should Build Arsenal Side Around Gunners Striker

Martin Keown was so impressed by Alexandre Lacazette's recent performance for Arsenal against Cardiff that he believes the Frenchman should be central to Unai Emery's plans this season.

Readers of the Daily Mail were asked to send in questions for Keown to respond to, and when he was asked who the player is that he has been most impressed with under Emery, he said: "I think special mention has to go to Alexandre Lacazette.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"How patient has that man been? His attitude has been impeccable. He failed to make the French squad for the World Cup then watched from afar as they went on to lift the trophy in Russia.

"Emery used him as a substitute in his first three Premier League matches, then he finally gets to start against Cardiff. So what he do? He goes and scores the winner.

"Lacazette now has to play and be the person they build around. Full credit to him."

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Lacazette's performances last season were inconsistent at times as he slowly adapted to the pace of the Premier League. He managed to score 14 times last term under Arsene Wenger, after signing from Lyon for a then club record fee of £46.5m.





Against Cardiff, Lacazette looked sharp and was key to Arsenal's eventual 3-2 win. He scored the winner in the 81st minute and continued to link up well with fellow strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, assisting the Gabonese's goal that put Arsenal 2-1 up on the day.

Judging by Keown's quotes, it's clear he hopes Emery will again name Lacazette in Arsenal's starting lineup regularly for the rest of the season to come.