Martin Keown Claims Unai Emery Should Build Arsenal Side Around Gunners Striker

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Martin Keown was so impressed by Alexandre Lacazette's recent performance for Arsenal against Cardiff that he believes the Frenchman should be central to Unai Emery's plans this season. 

Readers of the Daily Mail were asked to send in questions for Keown to respond to, and when he was asked who the player is that he has been most impressed with under Emery, he said: "I think special mention has to go to Alexandre Lacazette.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"How patient has that man been? His attitude has been impeccable. He failed to make the French squad for the World Cup then watched from afar as they went on to lift the trophy in Russia. 

"Emery used him as a substitute in his first three Premier League matches, then he finally gets to start against Cardiff. So what he do? He goes and scores the winner. 

"Lacazette now has to play and be the person they build around. Full credit to him."

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Lacazette's performances last season were inconsistent at times as he slowly adapted to the pace of the Premier League. He managed to score 14 times last term under Arsene Wenger, after signing from Lyon for a then club record fee of £46.5m. 


Against Cardiff, Lacazette looked sharp and was key to Arsenal's eventual 3-2 win. He scored the winner in the 81st minute and continued to link up well with fellow strike partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, assisting the Gabonese's goal that put Arsenal 2-1 up on the day. 

Judging by Keown's quotes, it's clear he hopes Emery will again name Lacazette in Arsenal's starting lineup regularly for the rest of the season to come. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)