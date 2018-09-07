How to Watch Mexico vs. Uruguay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Mexico vs. Uruguay play an international friendly on Friday, Sept. 7.

By Kaelen Jones
September 07, 2018

Mexico and Uruguay are playing an international friendly on Friday, Sept. 7, at NRG Stadium in Houston. 

The meeting will mark the first action for either side since playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mexico reached the round of 16 before losing to Brazil, 2-0. Uruguay made it to the quarterfinal round, but was eliminated by France, the eventual champion, 2-0.

Mexico will make its first appearance since naming Ricardo Ferretti interim manager, following Juan Carlos Osorio's decision to move on after the World Cup.

The last time the two nations met was in the 2016 Copa America. Mexico won that match, 3-1, and leads the all-time head-to-head series, 8-5-7.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

