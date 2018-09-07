Paul Merson Believes Unai Emery's Focus This Season Should be on Winning the Europa League

Paul Merson believes Unai Emery should place a high priority on winning the Europa League in the Spaniard's first season in charge at Arsenal.

Merson was quoted by the Express giving his opinion on what would constitute a successful season for his former club Arsenal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Merson said: “I think sixth. If they come fifth I think they would have had a right result – I think that would be brilliant.

“And I think they’ll go for the Europa League too. I think this manager likes it, foreign managers like this competition and why not?

“Arsenal haven’t won a European trophy since 1994. They’re not going to win the Premier League, so why not have a go at it?”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Emery boasts incredible success in the Europa League, winning the tournament three times in a row for Sevilla - in 2013/14, 2014/15, and 2015/16.





Winning the Europa League could be Arsenal's only hope this season of qualifying for the Champions League as they face strong competition for top four Premier League places from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and north London rivals Spurs.





The Europa League can place strain on the teams involved in the tournament due to the Thursday match days that fall annoyingly close to weekend league games. But Arsenal should at least be able to make it through the group stages fielding a second-string side after being drawn against Sporting CP, Qarabag and FC Vorskla

The @EuropaLeague draw has now been completed ✅



We'll be in Group E...



🏆 #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/QnTNUyDPGs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 31, 2018

Attempting to win the Europa League is a risk worth taking for Arsenal this season, and Emery's experience in the tournament will only enhance their chances of ending their European trophy drought.