Paul Merson Believes Unai Emery's Focus This Season Should be on Winning the Europa League

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Paul Merson believes Unai Emery should place a high priority on winning the Europa League in the Spaniard's first season in charge at Arsenal

Merson was quoted by the Express giving his opinion on what would constitute a successful season for his former club Arsenal.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Merson said: “I think sixth. If they come fifth I think they would have had a right result – I think that would be brilliant.

“And I think they’ll go for the Europa League too. I think this manager likes it, foreign managers like this competition and why not?

“Arsenal haven’t won a European trophy since 1994. They’re not going to win the Premier League, so why not have a go at it?”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Emery boasts incredible success in the Europa League, winning the tournament three times in a row for Sevilla - in 2013/14, 2014/15, and 2015/16. 


Winning the Europa League could be Arsenal's only hope this season of qualifying for the Champions League as they face strong competition for top four Premier League places from the likes of Manchester UnitedChelsea, and north London rivals Spurs


The Europa League can place strain on the teams involved in the tournament due to the Thursday match days that fall annoyingly close to weekend league games. But Arsenal should at least be able to make it through the group stages fielding a second-string side after being drawn against Sporting CP, Qarabag and FC Vorskla

Attempting to win the Europa League is a risk worth taking for Arsenal this season, and Emery's experience in the tournament will only enhance their chances of ending their European trophy drought.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)