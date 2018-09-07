Paul Pogba Responds to Transfer Speculation But Refuses to Commit to Man Utd Long-Term

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out about the ongoing speculation linking him with a high profile move away from Old Trafford, but the Frenchman has only pledged his immediate future to the club and has failed to rule out a move away.

It was rumoured earlier this week that Pogba had decided to 'call a truce' with manager Jose Mourinho and knuckle down until the end of the season, and his latest comments have done little to reassure United fans that he won't push for a transfer next summer.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"My future is currently in Manchester," Pogba told Sky in Germany. "I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the near future."

On the subject of his relationship with Mourinho, the source of so much gossip in recent months, he added: "We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right.

"One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything. I cannot say more."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Despite returning to club action less than a month after playing in the World Cup final and impressing as captain in the opening game of the season against Leicester, Pogba, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona, has been criticised for his performances this season.

He admitted that he and his teammates were guilty of having the wrong attitude against Brighton, while he unable to prevent United's farcical capitulation in a 3-0 defeat against Spurs.

He appears to be thriving on the international stage, however, earning immense plaudits for his role for France at the World Cup, with Les Bleuscolleague Antoine Griezmann even admitting that the squad was pleasantly 'surprised' by how Pogba emerged as a leader at the tournament.