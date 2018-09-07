LIVE: Roberto Firmino Scores Early for Brazil vs. Young USMNT

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as the USA faces Brazil in a friendly.

By Avi Creditor
September 07, 2018

The U.S. men's national team officially kicks off a new cycle that started in practice months ago, when it faces Brazil at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night.

With the end of the 2018 World Cup, the road to 2022 starts with the September international fixture window, but the U.S. got an undesirable early advance on turning the page when it failed to qualify for Russia. As such, a young core continues to make up the nucleus of the team under interim coach Dave Sarachan, whose time with the team is likely ticking, with new general manager Earnie Stewart set to make a coaching hire by year's end.

Opposing the Americans is five-time World Cup champion Brazil, which endured a disappointing quarterfinal exit in Russia despite entering on the heels of an impressive qualifying campaign. Led by Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, Brazil has brought its heavy hitters for the 19th all-time matchup between the two sides. Brazil, currently ranked third in the world, has dominated the series to the tune of a 17-1-0 record, including wins in the Copa America, Confederations Cup and World Cup.

Brazil possessed from the opening whistle and played through some high early pressure from the U.S., which resulted in Neymar creating trouble from the start. He went at Matt Miazga in the U.S. box only to have a trailing Wil Trapp get a foot on the ball as Neymar was cutting back to prevent a chance on goal in the second minute.

It didn't take much longer for Brazil to get on the board. Douglas Costa burned left back Antonee Robinson with his pace and then served a delightful cross to the far post, where Firmino one-timed home the go-ahead goal.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Eric Lichaj (Hull City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Fotuna Sittard), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

BRAZIL

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo (Flamengo), Neto (Valencia)

DEFENDERS: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dedé (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (Porto), Filipe Luís (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

MIDFIELDERS: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Arthur Melo (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Gouan), Willian (Chelsea)

FORWARDS: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Éverton (Grêmio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton)

