Watford Boss Javi Gracia Named Premier League Manager of the Month for August

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Watford boss Javi Gracia has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for August after his team's incredible start to the new 2018/19 season.

The Hornets have won all four Premier League games they have played so far and Gracia has been awarded the prize ahead of Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri.

Having beaten Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace to take maximum points from their first three fixtures, Watford then pulled off a comeback victory over Tottenham last weekend to finish August with a 100% winning record.

Liverpool and Chelsea are the only two other clubs to boast the same impressive record four games in and goal difference is all that is keeping Gracia's Watford off the top of the table.

The 48-year-old is the first Watford boss to win a Manager of the Month award since fellow Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores received it for December 2015.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I am very pleased. We are enjoying [it]. You never know what will happen," Gracia told the Premier League's official website.

"Don't look only at the end of the road. Try to enjoy day by day. Try to enjoy the very good atmosphere, the workers who are helping us, the supporters in all the games are amazing.

"I think altogether we can achieve very good things."

With domestic football currently paused for the international break, Watford's next fixture will them face Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Saturday 15 September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)