World Cup Winner Gordon Banks Admits Championship Star Must Move in Order to Save England Career

England hero and World Cup winner Gordon Banks has insisted Jack Butland must make the move back to the Premier League in order to save his England career.

Butland was part of the Stoke City side that got relegated last term, and the stopper has decided to stay with the Potters in the Championship, with Banks suggesting it could be the end to his international career unless he moves back to the top flight soon.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Banks said: "I'd love Jack to stay at Stoke for the long term, we all would, because he's a really super goalkeeper, but he might need to leave for the sake of his England career, which is a shame for Stoke fans though it's understandable."

The 25-year-old, who was linked with moves to several Premier League clubs this summer, decided to try and help the Potters return to the top flight at the first time of asking, which may be a struggle as Gary Rowett's side find themselves with five points after six games.

Banks, who made 194 top flight appearances for Stoke, claimed that the Potters' goalkeeper is good enough for the national side, but could get lost in the Championship.

He added: "I definitely think he's good enough for England, but the facts are, at the moment, you really need to play top-division football to be in with a shout of the England team. It's the way the world works.

"Having Jack at Stoke is good for the club, but he won't want to let international football slip through his fingers, so to speak."

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Butland has been capped eight times for England, making his first appearances back in 2012 against Italy, where the stopper became England's youngest ever goalkeeper at 19 years and 158 days.