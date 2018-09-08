AC Milan Plotting January Move for Chelsea Midfielder Cesc Fabregas Amid Reduced Game Time

AC Milan are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas, as he looks for increased game time away from Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has seen limited action on the pitch since Maurizio Sarri took over in London. With a wealth of midfield options such as Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic all seemingly above Fabregas in the pecking order, as well as British talents Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley on the books, a move seems to make sense for the former Arsenal man.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Corriere dello Sport report that AC Milan are considering a move for the Spanish playmaker, claiming that Fabregas would be keen on the move to try and get some more playing time under his belt.



The World Cup winner is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and it is thought that Blues might be willing to cash in, rather than letting him leave as a free agent next summer.

Having agreed a deal to send Tiemoue Bakayoko to San Siro this summer, it's understood that the two clubs have a good working relationship, and it's this relationship that could put Milan in pole position to land Fabregas.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The 31-year-old's only appearance for Chelsea so far this season came in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.