Arsenal Receive Timely Injury Boost to Alex Iwobi Ahead of Newcastle Showdown

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Arsenal have received an early boost to their squad options ahead of their return from international duty against Newcastle with Alex Iwobi expected to recover in time from illness to feature at St James' Park. 

The attacker started against both Chelsea and West Ham before being forced out of consideration in the win over Cardiff due to illness, an issue which also saw him have to opt out of international duty with Nigeria. 

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Iwobi's return for Arsenal was made known by his father, Chuka, who told allNigeriasoccer: "It was sad for Alex that he wasn’t in the squad for the Arsenal match versus Cardiff and had to withdraw from national team for the match versus Seychelles.

"He is on the road to recovery and should be back before the game against Newcastle [on 15th September].

“He loves playing for Nigeria and was extremely disappointed [not to be available for the game against Seychelles],” he added.

Iwobi, 22, being available for selection will come as a boost to Arsenal boss Unai Emery who will still be without the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Carl Jenkinson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles - all of whom have suffered long term injuries. 

The Gunners have steadied the ship in the Premier League following back to back defeats by Manchester City and Chelsea having secured two successive victories over West Ham and Cardiff. 

The 22-year-old has scored one goal and has an assist to match in his two appearances for the club this season, and he could make a further impact on the scoreboard in his third league start against the Magpies, should he be selected.  

