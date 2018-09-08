Chelsea Legend John Terry Set for Medical With Russian Giants' Spartak Moscow

Former Chelsea captain John Terry will undergo a medical with Russian giants Spartak Moscow after becoming a free agent this summer, according to reports.

The 37-year-old spent last season in the Championship with Aston Villa, helping the Villans reach the play-off final, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Fulham.

It was speculated throughout the 2017/18 season that Terry could hang up his boots this summer and pursue a career off the pitch, rather than looking for a new club as a free agent.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, Sky Italia (via the Mirror) claim that a cruciate ligament injury to Spartak Moscow defender Samuel Gigot has convinced the Russian side of making a move for the former England international defender.

Terry will now undergo a medical in Rome before moving to the Otkritie Arena, and the veteran could come up against the likes of Rangers, Villarreal and Austrian side Rapid Wien in the Europa League group stages this season.





There is even a chance that Terry could return to Stamford Bridge at some point in the campaign if both Spartak Moscow and Chelsea are drawn against each other during the knockout stages of the competition.

It is unlikely that Terry will be a regular part of Spartak's side next season as Salvatore Bocchetti and Georgi Djikia will still be ahead of the former Chelsea star in the club's pecking order, while Ilya Kutepov is also nearing a return to fitness.

However, the experienced centre back will provide some much-needed cover for the People's Team, and he will bring invaluable experience for any young players who are breaking into the club's first team next season.