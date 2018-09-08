England will host Spain inside London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday as the two nations begin group play in the first UEFA Nations League competition.

The meeting marks the first action both sides will take in since competing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Spain was eliminated during the round of 16, losing to Russia on penalties after a 1-1 draw. England reached the semifinals for the first time since 1990 before losing to Croatia and then again in the third-place match to Belgium, 2-0.

The two nations played to a 2-2 draw when they last met during a friendly in November 2016. England leads the all-time head-to-head series, 13-9-3. They play in Group 4 in League A of the Nations League, in which 55 European nations are participating in a more competitive alternative to friendlies.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.