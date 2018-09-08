Fabinho Comments on Versatility After Eye-Catching Performance in Brazil Friendly

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is yet to play for his new club after a £40m move from Monaco this summer. However, a dominating display at international level in Brazil's 2-0 win over USA on Friday will have surely caught manager Jurgen Klopp's eye.

The 24-year-old took the role of right-back for Tite's Brazil side and caused all sorts of problems as the new number three even drew a penalty, which Neymar dispatched brilliantly.

The likes of James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have started all four of Liverpool's Premier League games so far, with the Brazilian midfielder waiting patiently for his opportunity on the sidelines.

Tite - “Fabinho can head the ball, has good composure, is strong positionally, and can pass. He has these attributes.” pic.twitter.com/A2gjVBA4sT — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) September 8, 2018

Quoted by the Mirror, Fabinho reflected on his performance, while his words about his own versatility will give the Liverpool coaching team food for thought.

He is quoted as saying: "It was straightforward, during the week, the training went well, the technical team know how to guide me, and I also know my team-mates it was easy to play with them.

"At the beginning of the game you have to have patience and I tried to keep things simple to build confidence, but overall it went well."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It's not the first time it's happened so I'm used to it [playing right-back]. I've done it a few times for my old club."

Fabinho's display did not go unnoticed by Liverpool fans, who were quick to praise their star on social media, while Klopp has previously asserted that his summer signing will get his chance, but will be blooded in slowly.

"The team is good. He (Fabinho) needs time to adapt. He could have been in the squad but it's quite difficult when they are all fit," Klopp said recently.

Fabinho has been monstrous defensively. Dominant in 1v1 situations. Could have certainly been of good use in the Belgium game. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) September 8, 2018

"It's good to have the situation, but one needs more time or the others are already used to it. That's the only reason. He will come back. He already makes big steps in the last few weeks. He could even play."