Germany vs Peru Preview: Classic Encounter, Current Form, Team News, Prediction & More

Germany continue to regroup after their World Cup horror show with a friendly match against Peru.

The two will meet in Hoffenheim's Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Sunday. With it, comes a good chance for Joachim Low and Ricardo Gareca to test out the depth of their respective squads.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

As both sides have struggled to find the back of the net lately, fans will be hoping that a change of fortunes can be had.

It could be said these sort of games are pointless, but with many fringe players pushing for starting spots, now is a decent time to show up and stake your claim as an option going forward.

Here's a look at what we can expect for Germany's clash with Peru.

Classic Encounter

Germany 3-1 Peru (World Cup 1970)





The only time these two nations have ever met before, it's not as if we had a lot to pick from.

However, this match proved to be quite an entertaining one, as the sides battled it out for Group 4 top spot in Mexico.

1970 World Cup

Peru keeper Luis Rubiños in action against West Germany pic.twitter.com/w3rOG5drir — Football Past (@thecentretunnel) August 1, 2018

With Bulgaria and Morocco left by the wayside, both knew that whoever won would manage to avoid the powerhouse of Brazil in the tournament's quarter-final stage.



A game in which all the action happened in the first 45, goal machine Gerd Muller had locked in a hat-trick by the 39th minute. Peruvian legend Teofilo Cubillas knocked in a consolation before half-time, but the match was already over as a contest.



Peru went on to admirably bow out against the eventual champions 4-2, falling foul to arguably the greatest national side ever. With the genius of Pele, Jairzinho, Rivellino, et al., Selecao were just too much to handle.

As for West Germany, they mounted a phenomenal comeback against rivals England, before the Italians sent them packing in one of the craziest semi-final matches ever.

Current Form





In their UEFA Nations League opener, Germany toiled to a 0-0 draw with current world champions France. While both teams showed flashes of nice play in midfield, end product was severely lacking.

For Die Mannschaft, their best attacks came from defensive players, as Matthias Ginter saw his header fantastically saved by Alphonse Areola. Later, Mats Hummels found himself voyaging up from centre back, and his low driven shot was yet again palmed away by France's goalkeeper.

Worries over a clinical edge will be at the forefront of Joachim Low's mind, and changes in the forward position may well be seen against Peru.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

For the travelling side, Los Blanquirroja were downed 2-1 in Amsterdam. The match will be remembered as a goodbye to Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder — who has called time on his international career after 134 appearances.

While a Memphis Depay double cancelled out Perdo Aquino's opener, Peru are having a good time of it at senior level. Qualifying for their first World Cup since 1982, followers of Los Incas flooded into Russia this summer.

Unfortunately, they failed to make it through the group stage, meaning their party ended early. Nonetheless, this passionate country has an unwavering support for its national representatives, and will no doubt bring large numbers to Baden-Wurttemberg this weekend.

Team News





The biggest piece of news coming out of Germany's camp is the exit of Leroy Sane. The young winger was surprisingly left out of Joachim Low's selection for the 2018 World Cup, and has recently been criticised by Toni Kroos — who questioned his commitment to the national side.

Meeting with Low after the France game, Sane has departed from the squad due to his girlfriend giving birth to their first child.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

As for Peru, coach Ricardo Gareca has no fresh worries going into the match this Sunday. Potentially switching up his starting eleven, the veteran boss has a few players hankering for debuts.

In Patricio Alvarez, Johan Madrid and Marcos Lopez, Peru have three Sporting Cristal Lima men hungry to show what they can bring. With Paolo Guerrero not included in this squad, it will presumably be Jefferson Farfan who leads the line once again.

Prediction





Always tough ones to call, international friendly matches can see a variety of new faces. Many a player will want to impress, whereas others may just coast along for match fitness.





No doubt pressured by club teams to rotate, Gareca and Low will probably allow game time to those that sat on the bench last time out.

TF-Images/GettyImages

With both sides struggling to find the net lately, it's unlikely this one with turn into a goal fest. As Germany are the hosts, it seems reasonable that they will settle into the match quicker than Peru.

Looking for a win, Die Mannschaft are hoping to reassure their fans that this summer was a mere blip. Performing well on Sunday wouldn't go amiss.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 Peru