Joe Gomez's Form for Liverpool to Be Rewarded With First Competitive England Start Against Spain

Joe Gomez's early season form for Liverpool is set to be rewarded with a starting berth in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the opening UEFA Nations League match against Spain on Saturday.

Gomez, 21, has featured in all of the Reds' Premier League fixtures this term in the centre of defence, where his standout performances will see him included as part of a three-man defence for the Three Lions at Wembley.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, it remains unclear as to who Gomez will replace in defence, but because of his preference to play on the right, it is expected to be Manchester City's Kyle Walker who will make way.

Walker is said to have expressed the want to play in the right back or right wing back position, similar to his position at club level, but he faces stern competition from Kieran Trippier.

Joe Gomez is going to be a helluva player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 1, 2018

There remains a general consensus that Gomez would have found himself with a place in the final 23-man World Cup squad over the summer had it not been for a serious ankle injury suffered in the latter stages of last season.

The 21-year-old is held in high regard by Southgate - who also managed the defender at the Under-21 level - having brought him straight back into the team at the first opportunity.

“Joe is no surprise to us,” Southgate said. “I’ve worked with him since he was 17 and he has been an excellent defender through our system.

"He was one of our best defenders against Brazil [when he made his full debut in Nov 2017]. It’s great he is getting to play at centre-back for Liverpool. It’s definitely a good moment for him.”

Gomez's appearance at Wembley will be his first start in a competitive fixture for England, a game which is also set to see Manchester United's Luke Shaw rewarded for his return to form.