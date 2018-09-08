Joe Gomez's Form for Liverpool to Be Rewarded With First Competitive England Start Against Spain

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Joe Gomez's early season form for Liverpool is set to be rewarded with a starting berth in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the opening UEFA Nations League match against Spain on Saturday.

Gomez, 21, has featured in all of the Reds' Premier League fixtures this term in the centre of defence, where his standout performances will see him included as part of a three-man defence for the Three Lions at Wembley. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, it remains unclear as to who Gomez will replace in defence, but because of his preference to play on the right, it is expected to be Manchester City's Kyle Walker who will make way. 

Walker is said to have expressed the want to play in the right back or right wing back position, similar to his position at club level, but he faces stern competition from Kieran Trippier. 

There remains a general consensus that Gomez would have found himself with a place in the final 23-man World Cup squad over the summer had it not been for a serious ankle injury suffered in the latter stages of last season. 

The 21-year-old is held in high regard by Southgate - who also managed the defender at the Under-21 level - having brought him straight back into the team at the first opportunity. 

“Joe is no surprise to us,” Southgate said. “I’ve worked with him since he was 17 and he has been an excellent defender through our system. 

"He was one of our best defenders against Brazil [when he made his full debut in Nov 2017]. It’s great he is getting to play at centre-back for Liverpool. It’s definitely a good moment for him.”

Gomez's appearance at Wembley will be his first start in a competitive fixture for England, a game which is also set to see Manchester United's Luke Shaw rewarded for his return to form. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)