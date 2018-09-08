Liverpool Fans React to Fabinho's Inspired Performance for Brazil During International Break

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to applaud the performance of summer signing Fabinho after he starred in Brazil’s clash against the USA.

The holding midfield player was converted to a right back for the fixture but showcased a wide variety of defensive and attacking merits in his display.

Fabinho has been monstrous defensively. Dominant in 1v1 situations. Could have certainly been of good use in the Belgium game. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) September 8, 2018

He even had a hand in the second goal winning the penalty after fellow Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino had put the Brazilians in front. Neymar stepped up to convert from the spot as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners over their hosts.

Jurgen Klopp was afforded a huge war chest to invest in his squad this summer after the Reds reached the Champions League final last season. Liverpool spent around £124m on Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, after kicking off the summer window with the shock £40m acquisition of Fabinho.

The summer recruits have enjoyed mixed fortunes so far as Liverpool set out a marker as the early frontrunners in the title race. Alisson played every minute this season, keeping three clean sheets in four games, whilst Keita was a standout performer in Liverpool’s first three games before being rested for the Leicester clash.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Xherdan Shaqiri meanwhile has been reduced to a cameo role from the bench so far after starring for relegated Stoke City last season. It’s Fabinho who has been the least lucky with selections though as the Brazilian is yet to make his professional debut for the club.

The 24-year-old was an unused sub for the opening game against West Ham but has not made the match day squad since. Whilst fans did get a chance to glimpse their new man in pre-season they are yet to see him in professional action.

Despite this Klopp has insisted there is no issue between him and the player and that it is merely a reflection of the strength of his squad. Certainly the competition for places in that midfield seems very high but Liverpool fans still appear eager to see their new man in action.

Many took in the Brazil game it seems, before taking to Twitter to praise Fabinho and implore Klopp to include Klopp in the side following the international break.

Fabinho’s performance for Brazil today was amazing! 🇧🇷🙌🏼 — Gray🌪 (@FenomenoFirmino) September 8, 2018

Fabinho looked good for Brazil, klopp's work paying off — _dan (@n_danny08) September 8, 2018

Unpopular opinion:

Fabinho MAY be a better RB than Trent, but with him and Clyne we may never see Fabinho play RB for Liverpool. — lil pizza 🍕 (@Cashpool69) September 8, 2018

#Firmino scores the opener from 6 yards, after fantastic work from Costa.



Firmino combines with #Fabinho, who feints his way into the box and wins a penalty. #Alisson completely untroubled.



Good first half from the #LFC boys in #USAvBRA#YNWA — Dan LFC (@Dan19LFC) September 8, 2018

Liverpool are currently top of the league having won all four of their games, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding just once.

Considering the form of the side before the international break, Fabinho might have to wait a little longer for his first start although he could potentially find a new home in the right-back role at Anfield.