Liverpool Fans React to Fabinho's Inspired Performance for Brazil During International Break

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to applaud the performance of summer signing Fabinho after he starred in Brazil’s clash against the USA. 

The holding midfield player was converted to a right back for the fixture but showcased a wide variety of defensive and attacking merits in his display.

He even had a hand in the second goal winning the penalty after fellow Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino had put the Brazilians in front. Neymar stepped up to convert from the spot as Brazil ran out 2-0 winners over their hosts.

Jurgen Klopp was afforded a huge war chest to invest in his squad this summer after the Reds reached the Champions League final last season. Liverpool spent around £124m on Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, after kicking off the summer window with the shock £40m acquisition of Fabinho.

The summer recruits have enjoyed mixed fortunes so far as Liverpool set out a marker as the early frontrunners in the title race. Alisson played every minute this season, keeping three clean sheets in four games, whilst Keita was a standout performer in Liverpool’s first three games before being rested for the Leicester clash.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Xherdan Shaqiri meanwhile has been reduced to a cameo role from the bench so far after starring for relegated Stoke City last season. It’s Fabinho who has been the least lucky with selections though as the Brazilian is yet to make his professional debut for the club.

The 24-year-old was an unused sub for the opening game against West Ham but has not made the match day squad since. Whilst fans did get a chance to glimpse their new man in pre-season they are yet to see him in professional action.

Despite this Klopp has insisted there is no issue between him and the player and that it is merely a reflection of the strength of his squad. Certainly the competition for places in that midfield seems very high but Liverpool fans still appear eager to see their new man in action.

Many took in the Brazil game it seems, before taking to Twitter to praise Fabinho and implore Klopp to include Klopp in the side following the international break. 

Liverpool are currently top of the league having won all four of their games, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding just once. 

Considering the form of the side before the international break, Fabinho might have to wait a little longer for his first start although he could potentially find a new home in the right-back role at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)