Loaned Out Everton Star Kevin Mirallas Reveals Previous Interest From Tottenham

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Loaned out Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing him two years ago, confirming the rumours circulating about him at the time.

Mirallas - who is currently on loan at Fiorentina from the Toffees - admitted that the north-London outfit had a genuine interest in him, while he sought first team action. 

The Belgian winger only featured five times for Everton last season in the Premier League before being loaned out to Olympiacos in January.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Mirallas has been contracted to Everton since 2012 and has made 151 appearances, scoring 29 goals. However, he has struggled for form and a regular place in the team in recent years. 

The winger told Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness): "[Pantaleo] Corvino (Fiorentina director of football) looked at me two years ago, but at that time Everton wanted a crazy number and the chance to join Fiorentina had escaped, and the same happened with other prestigious clubs.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“I thought I’d finished my journey in Liverpool, I was looking for new challenges, there was also Tottenham who were courting me, the charm of the Premier League, the chance to participate in the Champions, new emotions, but nothing.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)