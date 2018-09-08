Loaned Out Everton Star Kevin Mirallas Reveals Previous Interest From Tottenham

Loaned out Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing him two years ago, confirming the rumours circulating about him at the time.

Mirallas - who is currently on loan at Fiorentina from the Toffees - admitted that the north-London outfit had a genuine interest in him, while he sought first team action.

The Belgian winger only featured five times for Everton last season in the Premier League before being loaned out to Olympiacos in January.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Mirallas has been contracted to Everton since 2012 and has made 151 appearances, scoring 29 goals. However, he has struggled for form and a regular place in the team in recent years.

The winger told Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness): "[Pantaleo] Corvino (Fiorentina director of football) looked at me two years ago, but at that time Everton wanted a crazy number and the chance to join Fiorentina had escaped, and the same happened with other prestigious clubs.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“I thought I’d finished my journey in Liverpool, I was looking for new challenges, there was also Tottenham who were courting me, the charm of the Premier League, the chance to participate in the Champions, new emotions, but nothing.”