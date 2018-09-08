Marco Reus Comments on Mesut Ozil's International Retirement & Calls Arsenal Star 'One of the Best'

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus has revealed he's contacted Mesut Ozil following the Arsenal midfielder's retirement from international football.

The 29-year-old called time on his Die Mannschaft career following their dismal showing at the World Cup, where they finished bottom of Group F. Although, not before releasing a statement

condemning both the criticism he received for meeting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the tournament, as well as for his performances on the pitch.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

While others chose to respond to the 2014 World Cup winner's statement, Reus spoke glowingly of the former Real Madrid man in an interview with Sportbuzzer, and hopes a line can be drawn under the unsavoury incident, which has provoked a debate about racism in German football.

Asked if he's contacted Ozil following the World Cup, Reus replied: "Yes, we have written a few times.

"Personally, I've always got along great with Mesut, found him extremely pleasant as a human being, he always supported me and was one of the best players I've ever played with.

"What has gone around, has been said enough and should finally be ticked. It does not help anyone if the subject is reheated over and over again."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The BVB captain is currently part of Joachim Low's latest Germany squad that drew 0-0 with current World Cup holder France in the opening game of the newly-formed UEFA Nations League tournament.

Germany have one more game during this international break, a friendly against Peru on Sunday, as Reus hopes to earn a 35th cap for his country and add to his tally of ten goals.