Paolo Maldini's Youngest Son Train With AC Milan's First Team During International Break

Daniel Maldini, the youngest son of legendary defender Paolo Maldini, has joined up with AC Milan's first team squad during the international break.

The 16-year-old currently plays for Milan's under-17 squad and plays as a forward, unlike his father and his grandfather before him. He enjoyed a promising 2017/18 season with the under-17s, scoring 13 goals in 28 appearances and has subsequently earned the chance to mix it with some of Milan's biggest stars over the past few days.

💥 Daniel Maldini training with Higuain today! pic.twitter.com/tF3ylBHBbn — Paolo Maldini Fans (@MaldiniNews) September 4, 2018

With a handful of first team players out on international duty, Eurosport Italy has reported that a number of academy prospects from the youth setup at Milan have been given the chance to train with the remainder of the first team squad, which includes the likes of Gonzalo Higuain.

Maldini will be using the experience he gains from training with the likes of Higuain to prepare himself for a clash against his older brother Christian, as AC Milan play a friendly match against Pro Piacenza, an Italian third division side.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

It would take a lot for either of the brothers to follow in the footsteps of their father Paolo, who has earned a reputation as one of the greatest defenders of the modern era and became a Milan hero during his 24 year career with I Rossoneri



