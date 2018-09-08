Sergio Ramos Insists 'Conscience Is Clear' Over Mohamed Salah's Injury During Champions League

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Sergio Ramos has insisted that his "conscience is really clear" over the foul which forced Mohamed Salah's early exit from the Champions League final, as the Real Madrid skipper gears up to make his first appearance in England since the incident. 

Ramos will lead Spain out against the Three Lions at Wembley on Saturday in Luis Enrique's first game in charge, but he is not fearing any backlash on English soil following his physical display in Kiev. 

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

The defender's challenge on Salah resulted in a dislocated shoulder and an accusation from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp that his approach was more 'like a wrestler' than a footballer.


While the Real Madrid manwas subject to criticism from Liverpool supporters following the game, the Spaniard is "not worried" about any subsequent reaction at Wembley.


“I'm not worried. I have never intended to harm a fellow player out on the field of play. I never lose any sleep on that score, I sleep soundly whether I'm playing at home or away," Ramos told AS. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I'm not worried about how England fans will treat me. One thing about the Premier League is that they always give great players the kind of reception they deserve and I'm not worried in the slightest. 

"I've come here to win the game with Spain and everyone defends their corner with their own interests at heart."

Spain's clash with England in the UEFA Nations League will be Ramos's 157th cap for his nation, and his first under new manager Enrique - formally of club rival Barcelona.

Despite the previous allegiance, Ramos has stressed that his relationship is nothing but positive despite outside noise suggesting his arrival would force his exit form the national team.

He added: "I don't know whether sometimes, a section of the press have tried to pit us against each other because we are two men with a lot of character. The national team brings us together and we share the same objective. 

"Our first contact with him couldn't have been any better, it was very good and that's positive. 

"We have the same objective, to take the national team back to the top. As the captain, I'm delighted with the new coach. Hopefully we can embrace his ideas and create the kind of football we all want to play”.

