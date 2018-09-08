'Still a Good Result': Poland Boss Jerzy Brzeczek Satisfied With Final Outcome in Bologna

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

After an impressive 1-1 draw away to Italy, new Poland coach Jerzy Brzeczek addressed the media and commented on a whole host of topics. 

Speaking about the overall performance, Laczy nas pilka quote the boss' observations: "We were closer to winning, while leading we let ourselves lose the ball and, as a result, lose the goal. One mistake was expensive. Considering that we have worked three days, it is still a good result "

Continuing on to talk about debutante Arkaduisz Reca, the manager of Biało-czerwoni expressed his satisfaction: "I am very happy with the attitude of every player who was on the pitch. From the first minutes played the rookie Arkadiusz Reca, every vocation was conceived, with no connections. 


"Arek played decently, he is a player whose career has developed over the course of the year, after shifting to the side of the left defense support.

"There are also moments of nonchalance, bad habits, sometimes exposing us to counterattacks, but I see more positives."

Brzeczek explains the reason he removed impressive goal scorer Piotr Zielinski was because of fitness concerns. He also said that goalkeeper rotation is on his mind going forward: 

"From our side there was no procrastination, no fear, and yet there were not so many opportunities to practice everything, all elements.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"As for Piotr Zieliński, it is not only his reserves that remain with him. We need some automatisms and, above all, time.

"In autumn matches both our goalkeepers will get two chances in the League of Nations, in sparrings we will also look at Łukasz Skorupski."   

