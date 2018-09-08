Study Names Ex-Foxes Forward Ahead of Mahrez as​ Leicester Biggest Sale With Inflation Adjustment

Riyad Mahrez wouldn't be Leicester City's most expensive sale if previous transfer fees are adjusted for today's inflation, according to a study.



The Algerian international finally secured his big-money move to Manchester City this summer after months of speculation.

Mahrez arrived at the Etihad Stadium for £60m - almost doubling Leicester's previous record sale of Danny Drinkwater to Chelsea for £35m - and has already begun settling into his new club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Mahrez is not Leicester biggest sale when previous transfer fees received are altered for today's inflation levels, according to a Transfer Index created by credit providers TotallyMoney.





The study looks at all Premier League transfers from 1992 onwards, finding the average price paid for a Premier League player and the rate of inflation.





Taking inflation into account, Leicester biggest sale would be none other than Emile Heskey!



After spending six seasons with the Foxes, the Englishman made an £11m switch to Premier League rivals Liverpool in March 2000 - which was both a record transfer fee received by Leicester and a record transfer fee paid by the Reds.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Whilst there is a £49m difference between the fee paid for the ex-England international and for Mahrez, TotallyMoney shows that in today's market Heskey's deal would've been worth a staggering £67m.



This sum of money may seem a little audacious at first sight. However, when you factor in Heskey was a 22-year-old English striker at the time, who already had four full seasons worth of Premier League experience under his belt.

With the direction the footballing market is currently heading, and the likes of Harry Maguire attracting attention from some of the some of the sport's biggest club's it may not be long before Leicester transfer record is broken once again.