West Ham Accuse Owners of the London Stadium of Lying to the Public to Cover Financial Concerns

West Ham have accused the owners of the London Stadium of deliberately misleading the public in order to cover for financial struggles.

West Ham pay an annual sum of £2.5m to host their matches at the stadium but Lyn Garner, the London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive, has claimed that this annual sum doesn't even cover the cost of hosting matches.





The London Stadium has been dogged by financial difficulties and, in July, it was revealed £450,000 of taxpayers' money had been spent on unsuccessfully searching for a sponsor for the venue, which cost £323m to convert into a football ground after an original estimate of £190m.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

However, Garner blamed West Ham for being the cause of most of the problems, claiming that her company will be facing losses for the 97 years West Ham take residency at the stadium.

West Ham have responded to this by releasing a statement to the Sun, which suggests that Garner's claims are false and that the club have increased their rent fees accordingly.





“West Ham United are concerned that this is deliberately misleading the public and, more importantly, taxpayers.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

“West Ham now pay £3m in rent due to additional annual fees that have been introduced since our agreement in 2013 and a further £6m was received by our landlord from the food and beverage sold at our matches.





“With additional fees we pay for services at the London Stadium, the total revenues received from West Ham United and our activities is £10m a year

“The current strategy to point the finger at West Ham United is simply not the solution to the long-term viability and commercial success of the venue.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“We are running a football club, not the stadium, and for Ms Garner to lay any blame for their financial struggles at our door is wrong and misleading the public."