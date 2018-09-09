Antonio Rudiger Compares Maurizio Sarri's Tactics to Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is enjoying Maurizio Sarri's high-pressing style, while suggesting the new manager's tactics suit him better than those of Antonio Conte last season.

The Germany international, who has started all four games so far this season as part of a reshuffled back four alongside David Luiz, revealed that he is enjoying the positive football under Sarri.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Rudiger said (via the Daily Mail): "I played for Roma in Italy so I knew the way the manager liked to play and it was something I favoured. He wants us to press high compared to last season when everyone knows we sat back.

"Now it is different. We create a lot of chances and for me that's very good.

"Mostly [Sarri] likes the defenders to play the ball short and keep possession. I have shown so far I can do it but I want to improve every day.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"He is a coach who is not happy, he is always saying you can do better, and that keeps you alive."

Despite the positivity Rudiger described at Chelsea under Sarri, the 25-year-old still admitted that the Blues' perfect start to the season has come as a surprise to him.

He explained: "To be honest, I'm surprised how well we've done because players like Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante had big World Cups and came back late for training.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"They are in good shape and that's impressive."


Chelsea welcome struggling Cardiff City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their next Premier League match and will be widely expected to continuing their winning run without too many difficulties.

