Brazil Boss Tite Finally Admits Mistake Regarding Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Brazil boss Tite has conceded that he got his team selection wrong during the World Cup, after he saw the positive impact of two players in particular during his side's 2-0 win over the United States. 

As reported by AS, the Selecao boss has praised the performance of both Douglas Costa and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, who many felt should've started ahead of Gabriel Jesus in Russia. 

Jeff Zelevansky/GettyImages

Tite said: “We have to give Firmino, Douglas Costa, Fred more chance. Roberto Firmino and Douglas Costa deserved more chances (at the World Cup)."

After a few ineffective performances from Jesus for the Selecao in Russia, coupled with Firmino's bright showings from the bench, it was strange to see Tite stick with Jesus throughout. 

The admission comes after Tite watched Firmino open the scoring against the US, courtesy of an excellent assist from Costa. 

Tite seems to have dropped his rotation policy, and instead started to focus on selecting a consistent side who will adopt his tactics more effectively. 

Firmino scored 27 goals and recorded 17 assists last season compared to Jesus' 17 goals and three assists, although the Manchester City forward started every game at the World cup. 

Jesus failed to score in Russia, whereas Firmino scored once in four appearances from the bench. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Tite expressed some concern at his players' condition against the US, adding: "We are recovering the work from pain and a frustration of elimination. It has an emotional aspect.

"This was a feeling we noticed when we met with the athletes. And it's a resumption in which Douglas Costa started only his second match. I was asked about the other athletes. But the others are the ones that were already but need more time on the field.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)