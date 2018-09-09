Brazil Boss Tite Sings Arthur's Praises Following Barcelona New Boy's Performance Against USA

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Brazil manager Tite has lavished his midfielder Arthur with praise, following the new Barcelona signing's impressive display in their 2-0 friendly win over the USA.

Speaking after the comfortable win, via Marca, Tite singled out the former Grêmio man for praise, claiming: "Arthur articulates the game and is positional, re-programming passes. He encourages the opponent to mark somebody, but then he tricks them by changing his side and redirecting the pass.

"He has the ability to make a pass for the passer. He makes transition happen. He can collect the ball close to the defenders and give it to Philippe Coutinho or Neymar. He makes this transition happen, taking part in the first or second movement, and he does it with impressive ability."

"I spoke to Roger Machado (former Grêmio boss) and told him 'this player finds ways out'. He always finds the best escape, the best pass out. Even if he doesn't provide the assist, he comes up with the pass that will help a player in attack to be found in space."

Jeff Zelevansky/GettyImages

The 22-year-old made his senior debut for Brazil in the match, and is already being touted at the next Xavi. Arthur joined Barça for €31m in the summer, and has already made two league appearances.

With the likes of Ivan Rakitić, Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Busquets all vying for a place in the Catalan giants' midfield, Arthur will have his work cut out to hold down a regular starting spot this season. 

However, the tenacious midfielder is seen as a real prospect for the future, and is likely to be integrated slowly into the side within the next couple of seasons.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to mount over the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with Barcelona's apparent interest believed to have seen contract talks between the World Cup winner and his club grind to a halt

The 25-year-old is rumoured to be unsettled at Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen whether he opts for a big money move away.

