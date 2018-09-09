Former Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reported for 'Serious Assault' on Copenhagen Taxi Driver

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been reported to police in Denmark for a 'serious assault' on a taxi driver, according to Danish taxi company Dantaxi.

The assault left the driver in question with a broken jaw, and while there has not yet been an information about an arrest, local police are aware of the incident.

Danish outlet B.T. spoke to the taxi company, who confirmed the identity of Bendtner, who currently plays for Rosenborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien, and detailed the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim.

Ekstra Bladet have been in touch with the taxi company.

"I can confirm that there has been a serious assault against one of our drivers tonight." said Dantaxi communications director Rasmus Krochin.

"The driver is currently on the operating table with a broken jaw. Our director was informed about it this morning.

"The assault has been reported to the police, and we can confirm the assailant is Nicklas Bendtner."

Copenhagen police, while unable to confirm Bendtner's identity, did say that they received a report of assault against a taxi driver at 02.41am on Sunday morning - but refused to comment further.

Rosenborg director Tove Moe Dyrhaug was contacted for comment along with Bendtner's agent, but neither were willing to comment on the incident.

Bendtner has had a rough time of it since leaving Arsenal in 2014, with his last spell in England being in the Championship with Nottingham Forest - where he score just twice in 15 games throughout the 2016/17 season.

Since his move to Norway, however, he has been in the form of his life, with the 30 year old scoring 24 times in 47 games in his 18 months with the club.

How much of an impact the reported violent incident will have on his playing career remains to be seen.