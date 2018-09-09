Former Chelsea Captain John Terry Believes Blues Can Push for the Premier League Title This Season

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has said that he thinks the Blues can challenge for the Premier League title this season, alongside Liverpool and Manchester City. 

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old - who is close to signing for Spartak Moscow on a two-year deal - thinks that the title race will be between the aforementioned three this season, with Tottenham and Manchester United fighting it out for fourth. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Terry said: "My top three for this season will be decided between City, Liverpool and Chelsea. That leaves United and Spurs fighting for fourth."

Interestingly, the former Aston Villa defender has completely disregarded Arsenal in his predictions for the Premier League's top positions this season.

At the moment, Terry's estimates look to be good ones, apart from one wildcard. 

Chelsea and Liverpool currently sit joint top on 12 points from four games, with Watford also surprisingly sat on an 100% start to the season. 

The Citizens sit on 10 points after being held to a shock 1-1 draw at Wolves, whilst Tottenham are close behind on nine having lost just once to the Hornets. 

The Gunners and the Red Devils sit in ninth and tenth respectively on six points after stuttering starts to the season. 

Terry does not feel that Arsenal will be challengers within the top four, despite being under new management with Unai Emery at the helm. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In other news, Terry is close to completing a move to Russia with Spartak Moscow after pulling out of a charity match at Celtic Park in order to undergo his medical; which he has now completed. 

The former England international is set to face his old Three Lions teammate Steven Gerrard in the Europa League as Rangers are in the same group as the Russian giants. 

