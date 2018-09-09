Harry Maguire Signs New Five-Year Contract at Leicester City Following World Cup Heroics

September 09, 2018

Leicester have been handed a significant boost, as the club announced today that Harry Maguire has signed a new deal to the club, keeping him tied to the club until 2023.

Maguire established himself as one of the Premier League's best defenders after signing from Hull City last summer, and followed up a successful club season with a terrific showing at the World Cup as England reached the semi-finals.

Just back from England duty after a 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain, Maguire took some time out to speak to Leicester's official website following the announcement. 

 "Ever since I came to this club, I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me." he said. 

"They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. 

"I owe them a lot and I’m looking forward to the future.”

It comes as a welcome reward for Maguire, who was a target for Manchester United in the summer, but refused to have his head turned when Leicester refused the advances of Mourinho's side.

Instead he opted to remain loyal to the club for whom he player every minute of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, and start the 2018/19 season with a bang, scoring a last gasp long range winner against Southampton as Leicester won two and lost two of their opening four fixtures.

It followed a World Cup campaign, in which he became affectionately known as 'slabhead' after his dominating aerial performances throughout the tournament, including a winning goal against Sweden in the quarter finals.

