Jamie Carragher Hilariously Dismisses Incredible Djibril Cisse Story About 2005 UCL Final

Memory is a funny old thing, isn't it?

It seems two members of Liverpool's 2005 Champions League winning side have differing recollections when it comes to that half-time team talk in Istanbul.

How Liverpool got the motivation to come back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties has become the stuff of footballing legend, with many speculating exactly as to what went on in the Reds dressing room at half time to inspire the comeback.

As quoted by RMC Sport's Facebook page, French star Djibril Cisse - who came on and scored in the penalty shootout in the famous win - revealed what he remembered from that night after going down 3-0 to AC Milan, claiming it Steven Gerrard made an 'unforgettable' speech.

He is quoted as saying: "I will never forget Steven Gerrard’s team-talk at half-time during the 2005 Champions’ League final.

"Steven gets up and asks all the coaching staff to leave the dressing room, because he wanted to be alone with just the players. All the staff left, even the physios who were giving treatment to the players.”

Stirring stuff.

However, it appears that another member of that Liverpool squad has a slightly different recollection of the event.

Defensive stalwart Jamie Carragher chose to respond to the tweeted quotes with multiple emojis before dismissing Cisse's comments entirely, by replying: "I don't think so, maybe I left the dressing room with the staff!"

Fact or fiction, extravagant striker Cisse had more kind words about his former captain claiming he saved Liverpool from becoming a laughing stock.

Cisse also said: “Stevie gets up and says that Liverpool is all he has, it is his club, all he has ever known and he does not want to be the laughing stock of the history of the Champions’ League.

"He says that if we respect him and love him as a captain, then we need to dust ourselves off and get back in the match."

"He scores the first goal, he gets the penalty. He has an extraordinary second half, finishing the game as a right-back. He has a crazy match – but that half-time speech will remain imprinted in my mind forever.”