Juventus Face Headache After Pjanić Picks Up Fresh Injury on International Duty With Bosnia

Juventus are set to sweat over the condition of midfielder Miralem Pjanić, after the player was withdrawn from action prematurely while playing for Bosnia against Northern Ireland on Saturday.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, the 28-year-old was substituted after 83 minutes during his sides' 2-1 victory in their UEFA Nations League opener, and his manager Mehmed Baždarević confirmed that the player had suffered an injury, but was not able to confirm the nature or extent of the knock.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It seems likely that Pjanić has suffered a flair up of the muscular injury that saw him leave the pitch in pain in a recent win over Lazio.

With a tricky match against Sassuolo on the horizon, Juventus will be praying that their star's injury isn't too serious, and that they'll have him back in action as they look to win their eighth Serie A title on the bounce.

Despite interest from a host of top side, Pjanić resisted the temptation to leave the club in the summer, and signed a new contract that extended his stay in Turin until 2023. The midfield general joined Juve in 2016, after lighting up Serie A with Roma for five seasons. Since then, the player has two league titles and two Copa Italias with the team.

In other news, ex-Juventus ace Claudio Marchisio has stated that he was forced to sit on the bench for much of last season, while his club allegedly claimed he was injured. The new Zenit signing made the shock claims following his departure from Juve, where he struggled for regular first team football during his last two seasons at the club.