Juventus Face Headache After Pjanić Picks Up Fresh Injury on International Duty With Bosnia

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Juventus are set to sweat over the condition of midfielder Miralem Pjanić, after the player was withdrawn from action prematurely while playing for Bosnia against Northern Ireland on Saturday.

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, the 28-year-old was substituted after 83 minutes during his sides' 2-1 victory in their UEFA Nations League opener, and his manager Mehmed Baždarević confirmed that the player had suffered an injury, but was not able to confirm the nature or extent of the knock.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It seems likely that Pjanić has suffered a flair up of the muscular injury that saw him leave the pitch in pain in a recent win over Lazio

With a tricky match against Sassuolo on the horizon, Juventus will be praying that their star's injury isn't too serious, and that they'll have him back in action as they look to win their eighth Serie A title on the bounce.

Despite interest from a host of top side, Pjanić resisted the temptation to leave the club in the summer, and signed a new contract that extended his stay in Turin until 2023. The midfield general joined Juve in 2016, after lighting up Serie A with Roma for five seasons. Since then, the player has two league titles and two Copa Italias with the team.

In other news, ex-Juventus ace Claudio Marchisio has stated that he was forced to sit on the bench for much of last season, while his club allegedly claimed he was injured. The new Zenit signing made the shock claims following his departure from Juve, where he struggled for regular first team football during his last two seasons at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)