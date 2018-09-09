Kompany Hails 'Great Example' Robertson & Reveals He Signed Liverpool Star on Football Manager

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Following the story that, prior to his incredible rise to the Liverpool team and Scotland captaincy, a young Andy Robertson once handed a match programme to Vincent Kompany, the Man City star has claimed he is impressed but not surprised with the defender's rapid progress.

The Belgian centre back admitted he has been a fan of Robertson since his days in Scotland and even signed him on Football Manager.

In little over five years, Robertson has gone from handing out programmes at Hampden Park when helping out stadium staff while playing for Scottish League Two amateur side Queen's Park, to playing for Liverpool, and leading his country out against the Belgian. 

Kompany admits he has kept tabs on the young Scot for years, even in the days prior to him signing for Hull City.

“Funnily enough I do remember meeting him here a few years ago so it is nice to him doing so well now." Kompany said, via Herald Scotland. “Most of us in football have come from humble backgrounds. Whatever way you get there it is always good when someone makes it.

“Andy is now playing to such a high level with Liverpool and now he is captain of his country. He has come a long way in a short space of time. I think he is a great example."

Kompany also revealed himself as a Football Manager player, recounting how he once signed Robertson on the popular computer game series.

The Belgian added: “I knew of him when he was playing in Scotland even before he joined Hull City. I play Football Manager so I was well aware of him.

“I actually signed him back then because good left backs are hard to come by! I took a gamble on him but it paid off.”

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Kompany's words came after Belgium hammered Robertson's Scotland 4-0 in their first friendly match after finishing third at the World Cup, with goals from Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and two from Michy Batshuayi enough to secure a comfortable victory.

He'll face off with Robertson once again next month, when Manchester City visit Liverpool in what is expected to be a match with huge Premier League title implications.

