Lautaro Martinez Comments on Current Injury Problem as Inter Staff Sweat Over Forward's Fitness

Inter wonderkid Lautaro Martinez is set to re-join his club side after a persisting injury has kept him out of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni's plans.

Calcio Mercato translate Martinez's quotes as follows: “I will try to do my best with Inter in order to be called in the next matches."

"Inter doctors wanted me to go back to Italy the same day as the exams but I decided, obviously with the approval of the Argentine staff, to stay with the group, which is a new group, and I will stay here until Saturday, also because I have to take new exams on Monday.”





Although he's wasn't selected in Argentina's playing squad for friendly matches against Guatemala and Colombia, Martinez is a member of the nation's training group this week.

Speaking on his current status, Martinez explained that he is confident about recovering from a calf problem in time for Inter's next match against Parma:





“I had a pain for several weeks, an overload, and I just treated the problem, I felt a bit 'of pain on the day of Inter-Bologna, for this reason I did not come on the field.





"I took the exams and this was the decision I had a few calf pains for a few weeks and so I have to skip these games, we decided not to risk to make matters worse, there are a lot of important matches in front.”

Signed for Racing Club this summer, there has been a big expectation for the young striker to team up with fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi. However, Serie A has so far proved a struggle, as neither have scored in Inter's opening three matches.