Premier League Clubs Face a Race Against Time to Meet New Homegrown Quota Following Brexit

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Premier League clubs will be required to increase the number of English players within their ranks once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, in order to meet new regulations being discussed in Brexit talks. 

The Daily Mail has revealed that clubs within England's top flight will need to increase the amount of 'homegrown' players in their official 25-man squads from the current requirement of eight to ten. 

At the moment, clubs must have at least eight homegrown players in their squads, although homegrown can also include foreign players who spent three years in England between the age of 16-21. 

Under the new plans, that figure looks likely to rise to eight, and the term 'homegrown' will include only players with a British passport. 

The new regulations will be sure to shake up a few Premier League side's squads quite drastically, with ChelseaArsenalManchester City and Huddersfield the four teams with the least homegrown players. 

The Blues and the Terriers have five homegrown players each, whilst the Gunners and the Citizens have six each, with all of them used sparingly as fringe players. 

In an attempt to get the Premier League to agree to these new terms, the FA will back any signing a club wants to make either from inside or outside of Europe by giving them a guaranteed work permit. 

The FA nor the Premier League is expected to speak out about the new requirements, but it is believed that the last issue is the amount of Brits needed in each squad. 

The range is likely to be between 10-12, and the Government will need to approve any deal. 

Topically, the news follows England boss Gareth Southgate's concerns about the amount of chances being given to English players. 

In comparison, back in the Premier League's inaugural season of 1992/93, around 72% of players were English, whereas nowadays, that figure is down to 31%. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)