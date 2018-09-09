Real Madrid President Perez Prepared to Put Club Into Massive Debt as Bernabéu Revamp Plans Escalate

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly willing to see his club take on multi million euros worth of debt, as plans for the Bernabéu renovations look set to go ahead despite failing to gain sponsorship.

According to AS, Perez has hoped to land a major sponsorship deal from mega rich International Petroleum Investment Company, but the agreement collapsed last year. Despite this setback, the owner is reportedly looking to plough on with plans for the renovations, which include a state of the art roof to cover the famous stadium.

The revamp is not likely to include any extra seating, but will see the facilities get a makeover costing in the region of €400m-€500m. However, Perez will require an overall vote of 2/3s approval from the club's members before getting the go ahead. The owner will soon detail his plans to finance the spend, which is likely to involve taking on an eye-watering loan.

Further reports from Marca have claimed that the stadium access points will be renovated and a new innovated 360 degree scoreboard will be constructed. The outlet claim that the renovations could take up to four years, and that Perez aims to get the work under way by the end of the current calendar year.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It is unclear how obtrusive the work will be, but it is likely that the major renovations will take place during summer breaks, allowing play to continue at the stadium as normal during the season. There has been no suggestion that Los Blancos will look to move to a temporary stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)