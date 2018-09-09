Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Reveals 'Death Threats' to His Family After Mohamed Salah Injury

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed that 'death threats' were sent to his family after his infamous incident involving Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final in June.

The incident in question saw Ramos lock arms with Salah in a challenge, leading to an awkward landing and a subsequent game-ending injury that put the Egyptian's World Cup participation at risk.

Real went on to win 3-1, and despite Ramos' repeated insistence that his 'conscience is clear', some fans have not let the incident go. Upon his visit to Wembley with Spain for the first round of Nations League fixtures, Ramos received a hostile reception.

Speaking after the match, he told ESPN: "One tries to evade the boos. In the end you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn't affect my game.


"I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received.

"It is a very sensitive issue that people maybe take as a joke about and that's why they whistle in a great stadium like this. My conscience is very clear. I do not have to give more explanations."

The victory over England eased tensions in the Spain national side after a disappointing World Cup, and gave Luis Enrique victory in his first game in charge.

Ramos was a prominent topic of conversation with new La Roja boss Enrique, who hailed his captain's leadership qualities.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"When you see him compete you see that he is special," the former Barcelona boss said, via Marca"He is a great leader in any situation and a person who leads on the pitch and off it.

"I'm thrilled about him and hope that he is with us for a long time. He has exceeded what I expected of him."

