Report Claims Zidane Has Man Utd Transfer Targets Lined Up as He 'Expects a Call' From Red Devils

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly expecting a call from Manchester United in the near future and has already begun compiling a list of transfer targets should he be given the job, despite Ed Woodward's insistence that the club is fully behind Jose Mourinho.

Zidane has been out of management since leading Real to a third successive Champions League trophy in June, and has been rumoured to be the man United want to replace under-pressure Mourinho.

VI-Images/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the France legend has told friends he expects a call about the job should the club decide to get part ways with Mourinho, but in perhaps the most interesting development in the story in recent days, he has aleady decided which players he wants to bring to the club on his potential arrival.

Heading up the shortlist are Real Madrid pair Toni Kroos and James Rodiguez, Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

While still a seemingly distant hypothetical, the signing of any of these players would signal a departure from the club's summer transfer policy, which was heavily criticised by Mourinho, sparking tensions between him and the board.

Such tensions were inflame by United's poor start to the season, featuring defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, before a victory at Burnley eased the pressure somewhat.

Can't believe Mourinho's breakdancing because Shaw is injured. Monster. pic.twitter.com/X48kzkEuLG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 8, 2018

Despite this, however, Mourinho still seems to be walking a tightrope at the club, with another report claiming that players are losing faith in the three-time Premier League winning manager, and have been discussing the possibility of Zidane taking over.