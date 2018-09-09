'Shut Up': Furious Liverpool Fans React to Gary Neville's Criticism of Jordan Henderson

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

England fans have hit back after Gary Neville laid into Jordan Henderson whilst on commentary duty for the Three Lions' loss to Spain, with the Manchester United legend blaming Henderson for Spain's winner. 

Fans of the national team - and most likely fans of Liverpool as well given Neville's association with Manchester United - took to Twitter to defend the midfielder, as they felt he was unfairly singled out. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Gareth Southgate's men took the lead through Marcus Rashford, but their joy was short lived as Saul Niguez equalised just two minutes later. 

La Furia Roja turned the game on it's head and took the lead as a result of some sloppy defending from England, in which John Stones, Harry Kane and Henderson all appeared to switch off, allowing to Rodrigo sneak in at the back post. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Former Red Devils' defender Neville blamed Liverpool's Henderson for the goal, saying that the 28-year-old should've done more to track the Valencia forward's run. 

However, fans were not happy with that assessment, made during Sky Sports live coverage of the game, and felt the need to voice their frustrations. 

Here are a few of the best tweets defending the Liverpool captain... 

Manchester United bias? Never...

One fan feels as though Neville's accusations towards Henderson are becoming so petulant that he'd blame the midfielder for past failures...

