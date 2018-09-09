'Shut Up': Furious Liverpool Fans React to Gary Neville's Criticism of Jordan Henderson

England fans have hit back after Gary Neville laid into Jordan Henderson whilst on commentary duty for the Three Lions' loss to Spain, with the Manchester United legend blaming Henderson for Spain's winner.

Fans of the national team - and most likely fans of Liverpool as well given Neville's association with Manchester United - took to Twitter to defend the midfielder, as they felt he was unfairly singled out.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Gareth Southgate's men took the lead through Marcus Rashford, but their joy was short lived as Saul Niguez equalised just two minutes later.

La Furia Roja turned the game on it's head and took the lead as a result of some sloppy defending from England, in which John Stones, Harry Kane and Henderson all appeared to switch off, allowing to Rodrigo sneak in at the back post.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Former Red Devils' defender Neville blamed Liverpool's Henderson for the goal, saying that the 28-year-old should've done more to track the Valencia forward's run.

However, fans were not happy with that assessment, made during Sky Sports live coverage of the game, and felt the need to voice their frustrations.

Here are a few of the best tweets defending the Liverpool captain...

Hahah have a day off Neville. Spain’s first is basically Shaw’s fault but no one mentions it and oh no it’s a brilliant team goal from them. Spain’s second goal... “JORDAN HENDERSON OMFG WHATS HE DOING ITS ALL HIS FAILT JORDAN HENDERSON SO BAD FROM HIM JORDAN HENDERSONNNNN ARGHH” — ً (@bubbIxs) September 8, 2018

Gary Neville digging out Henderson for that 2nd goal is ridiculous. Absolutely nothing to do with him. — Joe Richards (@joerichards95) September 8, 2018

According to Gary Neville all the goals Jordan Henderson is to blame🤣 — Drew Red (@Drew67524116) September 8, 2018

Manchester United bias? Never...

Neville giving Shaw credit for the goal but not criticising him for the equaliser. Then trying to blame Henderson for the 2nd when Kane let the man run across him. — JFT96 (@BillyHughes555) September 8, 2018

Gary Neville attributing no blame on Luke Shaw for Spain's first, to the point he even claims it was Trippier who dived in... Then puts all the blame with Spain's second on Henderson... That's why I avoid his nonsense when I can #ENGESP #ENGSPA #chatsshite — RedWorldTraveller (@TobyTobes87) September 8, 2018

Does anyone else think Gary Neville is talking 💩 blaming Henderson for that near post goal — Peter Jenkinson (@xxp123) September 8, 2018

Gary Neville thinks that goal is Henderson’s fault... can’t imagine why 🙄 #ENGSPA — Foxy🇸🇳🇧🇷🇪🇬🇬🇳 (@foxylfc974) September 8, 2018

Trippier gives a needless free kick away, Kane lets his man run off him and just stands there yet Neville won’t shut up about Henderson being at fault for that second goal.



I reckon he’s a closet #LFC fan.... — Biggies Malls (@MoMoneyMoSalah) September 8, 2018

#ENGSPA Shut up Neville. That wasn't Henderson's fault. It was a well worked goal. Kane's nearly anonymous but not a peep about him. — Paul Dunn (@VotingRed) September 8, 2018

One fan feels as though Neville's accusations towards Henderson are becoming so petulant that he'd blame the midfielder for past failures...