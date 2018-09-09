Spain Boss Luis Enrique Insists He 'Never Had Doubts' About David De Gea After England Victory

Spain boss Luis Enrique has said that he feels his new side have 'started in the best way' after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 at Wembley, in what was the former Barcelona coach's first game in charge of La Roja.

Enrique saw his side fall behind after Marcus Rashford put the Three Lions ahead, but their joy was short lived after Saul Niguez's low strike beat Jordan Pickford just two minutes later.

Spain were ahead before half time through Valencia forward Rodrigo's smart finish, which would turn out to be the winning goal of the Nations League encounter.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to the media after his first game in charge, Enrique said: "I'm very happy.

"There are things for us to improve on, but the positive thing is that we knew we had a better chance of winning by trying to score a third goal.

"I love that mentality and I hope that will always be part of our game.

"Who wouldn't enjoy a victory like that? We have started in the best way, although we know that only the present matters in football."

1 - Marcos Alonso will make his first start for Spain in this game, 37 years and 167 days after his Father debuted for the national team (also against England at Wembley). Family. pic.twitter.com/1yhfstOulG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 8, 2018

Enrique was also keen to praise his goalkeeper David De Gea, after the Manchester United star kept his side in the game with some fine saves.

Most notably, the Spain number one's stop from Rashford's header preserved his side's slender lead. De Gea came in for some criticism for his World Cup showings, but he has Enrique's backing.

The Spain boss added: "I've never had any doubts over De Gea. He may have made some mistakes like everyone else, but we have one of the best in the world.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"I'm very calm about him, he's a top level player, something he has shown in this game and throughout his years in England.

"Going by numbers and performances, he is world's number one."

Enrique and Spain continue their UEFA Nations League campaign with a tough tie against Croatia on Tuesday.