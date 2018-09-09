Swedish Forward Joel Asoro Reveals He Snubbed Tottenham in Favour of Swansea Move

Swansea City forward Joel Asoro has revealed that he turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer amidst concerns over playing time.

The 19-year-old completed his move to South Wales from Sunderland for a price tag of around £2m.

However, the Stockholm-born striker might've ended up in London, as he revealed that Mauricio Pochettino had expressed an interest in taking him to the Premier League.

In a dilemma affecting many of the current generation of youngsters in a Premier League flooded by big investment and demands for immediate success, Asoro was faced with the choice of whether to move to a large Premier League side, saturated with big names such as Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli, or cut his teeth further down the footballing pyramid with Swansea, where he would receive more chances to play week in week out.

In an interview with Swedish outlet Sport Bladet, Asoro revealed that discussions with Tottenham representatives had led him to seek a move elsewhere due to concerns over game time.

He is quoted as saying: “They [Tottenham] could not promise anything about playing time.

“I felt I could not make that choice.”

Speaking on his decision to choose Swansea over Spurs, Asoro added: "I have started in three out of five matches. The move feels very positive. I'm glad to have a coach who knows Swedish [Graham Potter], which makes things easier.





"I'm young and I need to play as much as possible. I'm not saying it was just that easy and therefore I went to Swansea - I have to work hard and perform there to play too."

While Tottenham famously made no first team signings in the summer window, Sweden Under-21 striker Asoro has started the Championship season well, playing starting four times and grabbing one assist.