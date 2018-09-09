Trent Alexander-Arnold Gives His Opinion on Champions League Final Villain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos’ first appearance on English soil since last season’s Champions League final was met with boos by the home fans at Wembley on Saturday night, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been keen to downplay the dark side of the defender’s reputation.

The Real Madrid captain effectively ended Mohamed Salah’s game in the European showpiece event in May as Ramos clattered into the Egyptian, and forced the Liverpool star’s early exit from the match due to injury.

Madrid went on to win the match 3-1 to seal a third successive Champions League crown, but Alexander-Arnold has insisted in an interview with the Guardian that Ramos’ ruthless streak does not mark the defender as a menace, but as a winner.

The Liverpool full back said: “Everyone has their ways of winning and he has shown over the last 10 years that he’s a winner.

“So has his team. To win the Champions League three times in a row takes some doing. Ramos has probably been the best centre back in the world for some time.

“Even if he was the enemy in May you still have to respect him as a player.”

It is the latest chapter in an ongoing debate over the nature of Ramos’ play since the match in Kiev, with Alexander-Arnold voicing his admiration of the 32-year-old, rather than lingering on the negative aspects of discussion which have seen the Spaniard accused of recklessness.

Ramos captained Spain during Luis Enrique’s side’s 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night, whilst Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute for Gareth Southgate in the opposite dugout.