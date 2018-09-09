Van der Sar Rubbishes Rumoured Return to Manchester United as Director of Football

Edwin van der Sar has dismissed the rumours of a return to Old Trafford as a candidate for the position of director of football as 'nonsense'.

The former goalkeeper who spent six years with Manchester United, has been rumoured to be a strong candidate for the job along with several other big names such as FA technical director Dan Ashworth, RB Leipzig’s Paul Mitchell and Roma’s Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo.

His role at United would see him as something of a transfer guru, potentially acting as a buffer between manager and vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The ex-Netherlands international, however, has insisted that his immediate future remains in Amsterdam, with his current contract at Ajax not set to expire for another two years.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Van der Sar has gone on record on the subject, declaring: “Ajax is my club and I would like to stay longer,” dashing any further hopes of a speedy return to Manchester.

With the Dutchman making his loyalties clear in the past, having hoped for an Ajax victory over United in the 2017 Europa League final, the goalkeeper who spent six seasons at Old Trafford, winning four titles and the 2008 Champions League, seems no closer to returning to his former club any time soon.

Dave Thompson/GettyImages

With the Red Devils' season having gotten off to a lacklustre start, the club's management will hope that the appointment of a director of football, the first in the club’s 140-year history, will make the impact they need.

Now that Van der Sar is seemingly out of the running, United's management will have to carefully consider the very best candidates for the job before making any appointments.