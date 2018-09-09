Watford Beat Juventus and Valencia in Race to Sign Serbian Wonderkid Filip Stuparevic

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

Watford have reportedly completed the signing of Serbian wonderkid Filip Stuparevic from FK Vozdovac, beating out the likes of Juventus and Valencia.

According to the Mirror, the Hornets are now set to pay over £2m to secure the services of the highly-rated 18-year-old Serbian youth international, who will join the club in January.

Having made his debut in the Serbian SuperLiga at just 15, the talented striker has become a regular member of Vozdovac's senior squad in his homeland and is widely tipped as one of the stars of the future for Serbia.

However, there was controversy when he made his debut at 15 - making him the youngest SuperLiga player ever - as the competition later ruled that no player under the age of 16 can feature in the senior competition, and Vozdovac were punished.

Their 0-0 draw against Spartak Subotica was awarded as a 3-0 official victory to their opponents, due to Stuparevic's unpermitted appearance in the 88th minute.

Since making his controversial debut in July 2016, Stuparevic has made 27 legitimate senior league appearances for his club, including 18 this season. The young striker also netted his first senior goal this season.

Stuparevic has been very impressive at youth international levels for Serbia, having represented their U-16 and U-17 teams. Across the two age categories, Stuparevic has scored a total of 13 goals from 30 appearances.

He has also featured twice for the U-19 team, and has recently made his debut for the Serbian U-21 squad.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Following his move to Watford, the 18-year-old will likely be viewed as a hot prospect for the future and so will probably be used as a backup for current strikers Troy Deeney, Andre Gray and Isaac Success.

So far this season, Watford have performed well above expectations, achieving a perfect record of four wins from four Premier League matches.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)