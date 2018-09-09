West Ham New Boy Yarmolenko Eyes First Premier League Start & Claims Side Will 'Succeed This Season

By 90Min
September 09, 2018

West ham United's new signing Andriy Yarmolenko has claimed that he's eyeing up his first start for the club, and has reassured fans that his side will overcome their current run of poor form.

In an interview with Ukrainian outlet Zbirna, the winger opened up on his tricky start to life in the Premier League, and stated: "I talked with him [Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini] and he said that I shouldn't worry [about not starting] and that everything will be fine. "Do not forget that because of the injury, I missed the pre-season training.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"It takes a little time to fully understand what English football is like. It’s always hard to lose, but now I have completely switched to concentrating on the Ukrainian team [during the international break]. When I return to the club, we will get out of this situation. I’m sure we'll succeed."


"At West Ham, there’s a good coach, high-quality footballers, but this is the championship of England, which is probably the most unpredictable in Europe."

Yarmolenko joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, signing for a fee of around £17m. The former Dynamo Kiev man built up an impressive reputation during his time playing in Ukraine, and has a return of 35 goals in 78 appearances for his country.

FBL-WC-2018-QUALIFIER-UKR-TUR

Pellegrini's team are yet to find their stride after a nightmare opening set of results. The Hammers face a tricky trip to Goodison Park next weekend, and then host high-flying Chelsea the following week. 


Pressure will be mounting on West Ham's manager already, as their fans continue to become frustrated with their abject performances.

Meanwhile, former Hammers player Stuart Pearce has warned that the club could be embroiled in another relegation battle this season, if they are unable to turn their bad form around. However, Pearce contended that the host of new signings need time to gel, and backed Pellegrini to build a more cohesive unit within the coming weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)