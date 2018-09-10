6 of the Most Feared Predators in the Premier League This Season

The Premier League is often called the most entertaining league in the world and, given the talent on show, you can see why. Some of most prolific marksmen in the world ply their trade in England, producing stellar performances on an almost weekly basis.

From Manchester City's record goalscorer to England's World Cup Golden Boot winner to Liverpool's Egyptian king, here are six of the Premier League's most deadly players.

Sergio Aguero

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero shows no signs of letting up as he enters his thirties and continues to bang in the goals for fun. Manchester City's record goalscorer surpassed the 200 mark for the club with a brace against Chelsea in the Community Shield, before netting the first hat-trick of the Premier League season against Huddersfield.

The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest ever marksmen, and scored arguably the most significant goal the league has ever seen - his famous late winner against QPR which clinched City's first Premier League crown in 2012.

Harry Kane

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The first Englishman to win the World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986, Harry Kane has achieved a level of consistency in recent years that very few players in the world can rival. He has scored 135 goals over the last four seasons, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions.

He shows few signs of letting up this season, having already ended two prominent hoodoos. He scored his first ever August goal against Fulham, before netting his first goal at Old Trafford a week later. He must lead by example if Tottenham are to challenge for the league title.

Mohamed Salah

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The man who pipped Kane to the Golden Boot last season did so by setting a new record for the most goals in a Premier League campaign. Mohamed Salah proved his doubters wrong with 32 league goals and 44 in all competitions, and now faces the unenviable task of trying to repeat that feat.

His efforts have been recognised with a nomination for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, and he has helped Liverpool to maximum points from their first four Premier League games as they seek to turn their prolific strike force into silverware and success.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

If you only listened to pundits, you might think that Romelu Lukaku didn't have a very good debut season for Manchester United. On the contrary, he scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet under Jose Mourinho.

He continued that form at the World Cup, scoring four goals at the tournament, and despite a difficult start to the campaign for United, he has chipped in with another couple of goals already. The Belgian will be integral if Mourinho's team are to recover from their slow start and climb the table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger's biggest contribution before leaving Arsenal at the end of last season was signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese forward joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January and wasted no time in making himself at home at the Emirates with ten Premier League goals in his first 13 appearances.

Indeed, since he made his Arsenal debut only Salah has scored more Premier League goals than Aubameyang. His combination with Alexandre Lacazette could be the key to Arsenal's revival under Unai Emery, and both men scored in the recent win over Cardiff.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Although not a conventional striker like most of the players on this list, Eden Hazard is no less deadly in front of goal. He has scored 17 or more goals in four of his last five seasons at Chelsea, and his assist numbers are equally impressive. Last season was among the best of Hazard's career as he scored or assisted 30 goals in all competitions.

Despite strong links to Real Madrid over the summer, Hazard shows no signs of getting distracted. He has scored or assisted a goal in every one of Chelsea's Premier League matches so far this season. With the Blues' strikers struggling to fire, Hazard will be very important to their title chances this season.

