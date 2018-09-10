Aaron Ramsey New Contract 'Not Far Away' as Arsenal Look to Secure Welsh Star's Future

Aaron Ramsey's contract talks are said to be "moving in the right direction" as Arsenal race to ensure that they don't lose another player on the cheap.

Back in January, Arsenal were forced to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United for a discount price, rather than letting him leave for free in the summer, as they had not managed to tie the Chilean to an extended deal.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Ramsey's contract expires next summer and if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new agreement before January then he will be free to discuss a move away, with Chelsea and Manchester United taking an interest.

However, according to Charles Watts, Arsenal writer for football.london, Ramsey could be edging towards signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

"In terms of Ramsey, there is still no agreement. But I did hear from someone I trust last week that things were moving in the right direction and that he thought a new deal was not far away - which is a positive," Watts said.

"I think he will eventually sign, but Arsenal really have given themselves big issues by letting themselves get into this position again."

Injuries reduced Ramsey's game time last season but he has shown no signs of lacking fitness in the early stages of this campaign, featuring in all four of Arsenal's Premier League games so far.

In June, Ramsey celebrated ten years as an Arsenal player. He has made 333 appearances for the club since signing from Cardiff City in 2008.