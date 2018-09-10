Aaron Ramsey New Contract 'Not Far Away' as Arsenal Look to Secure Welsh Star's Future

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Aaron Ramsey's contract talks are said to be "moving in the right direction" as Arsenal race to ensure that they don't lose another player on the cheap.

Back in January, Arsenal were forced to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United for a discount price, rather than letting him leave for free in the summer, as they had not managed to tie the Chilean to an extended deal.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Ramsey's contract expires next summer and if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new agreement before January then he will be free to discuss a move away, with Chelsea and Manchester United taking an interest.

However, according to Charles Watts, Arsenal writer for football.london, Ramsey could be edging towards signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

"In terms of Ramsey, there is still no agreement. But I did hear from someone I trust last week that things were moving in the right direction and that he thought a new deal was not far away - which is a positive," Watts said.

"I think he will eventually sign, but Arsenal really have given themselves big issues by letting themselves get into this position again."

Injuries reduced Ramsey's game time last season but he has shown no signs of lacking fitness in the early stages of this campaign, featuring in all four of Arsenal's Premier League games so far.

In June, Ramsey celebrated ten years as an Arsenal player. He has made 333 appearances for the club since signing from Cardiff City in 2008.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)