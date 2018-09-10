AC Milan Give Up Pursuit of Arsenal Chief After Parties Hit an Impasse Over Clauses

September 10, 2018

Serie A side  AC Milan are understood to have given up their chase of  Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis.

The San Siro occupants have undergone yet another revamp and have brought in a few new faces to head the club administratively. The Arsenal chief was reported to be one of their main targets, given the changes at Arsenal as well.

Milan's new owners Elliott Management are keen to have someone come in who could raise sponsorship revenue and strengthen their brand value, as well as their commercial sector.

The club reportedly approached the 53-year-old and offered a €4m salary. But Gazidis also demanded a set of expensive clauses that they weren't willing to negotiate.

According to Italian source Corriere dello Sport (Via Sky Sports), I Rossoneri have turned their focus elsewhere, having dropped their pursuit of the South Africa-born executive, and are "evaluating other options".

The club have appointed former players Leonardo and Paolo Maldini to their board. And last week, it was confirmed that Kaka had joined the club as well, albeit not in a specific role.

“Kaka will be tied to us because of the relationship that’s there,” Leonardo was quoted as saying. “There’s no precise role, but he’ll be tied to us because he’s indelibly linked to the history of Milan.

“Kaka is the most recent Ballon d’Or in Rossoneri history, and I think that with the way he managed his career he also represents the style of the club.

“Because of all these things, I think something can be born in the future. Right now he has to stay in Brazil for his own things, but he will be in connection with us, definitely.”

The latest report regarding the Brazilian, however, claims he has been tasked with monitoring important club target Lucas Paqueta.

