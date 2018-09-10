Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Slam Gunners Star for Display During International Break

Arsenal and Wales fans have slammed midfielder Aaron Ramsey for his lacklustre performance in the Dragons 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Ramsey's Wales side were put to the sword by Tottenham star Christian Eriksen. The

Tottenham star scored twice for the Danes, firing his side to the top of their Nations League group, whilst Wales sit in second. Many fans singled out Ramsey for his disappointing performance.





Here's the pick of the tweets:



Aaron Ramsey is ridiculously overrated — Ben Davies (@BenDiggerDavies) September 9, 2018

what is it with aaron ramsey and his incredible ability to blow hot and cold for wales? love him to bits but he’s been rubbish today... #DENWAL #TogetherStronger — luke 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 X (@lwcymru) September 9, 2018

Aaron Ramsey is so bad, proper overrated — Cal 💎 (@Crxigz) September 9, 2018

Aaron Ramsey has to be one of the most overrated Arsenal player of all time. — VintageÖzil (@SHAURI_10) September 9, 2018

Pretty sure Aaron Ramsey is getting the colour of the shirts mixed up terrible in possession #DENWAL — Leigh Davies (@davotweet78) September 9, 2018

Am I the only Wales fan that doesn't really rate Ramsey that much? — Michael Porter (@stereoasis1985) September 9, 2018

Another game where Ramsey has looked slow and off the pace for Wales . clear Gunter can’t play in Giggs’s system, nowhere near good enough on the ball. Tom Lawrence another good performance !🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Alex Davies (@alexdavies32) September 9, 2018

I’d be a happy man if I never saw Aaron Ramsey play for Wales again. — Rhys Jones (@rhysj3) September 9, 2018

Many of these Arsenal and Wales fans are right, Ramsey did perform poorly in the match against Denmark. His first touch was regularly poor, and he found it difficult to pick the right pass at the right time.

Ramsey's early season performances for Arsenal have also not been outstanding, and the Welshmen is currently embroiled in intense contract negotiations, something which may well be affecting his performances on the pitch. Reports coming out this morning suggest that Ramsey is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners.



Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In defence of Ramsey, although he did have a poor performance against Denmark, the 27-year-old has been a great servant for both club and country. Many of these tweets act as though Ramsey has just been a waste of space, a clumsy oaf in midfield throughout his whole career.

Yet for Arsenal, Ramsey has made 238 appearances for the North London club, and has scored the winning goal in two FA Cup Finals, enough to make you an all-time great for most clubs. All this after overcoming a horrific injury at the age of just 19.

Whilst for Wales, Ramsey was instrumental in the sides greatest ever major tournament, when they made the semi finals of EURO 2016.

Without wishing to sound like Jose Mourinho, perhaps Ramsey deserves a little more respect from Arsenal and Wales fans for whom he has given so much.