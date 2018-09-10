Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter to Slam Gunners Star for Display During International Break

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Arsenal and Wales fans have slammed midfielder Aaron Ramsey for his lacklustre performance in the Dragons 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Ramsey's Wales side were put to the sword by Tottenham star Christian Eriksen. The 

Tottenham star scored twice for the Danes, firing his side to the top of their Nations League group, whilst Wales sit in second. Many fans singled out Ramsey for his disappointing performance.


Here's the pick of the tweets:

Many of these Arsenal and Wales fans are right, Ramsey did perform poorly in the match against Denmark. His first touch was regularly poor, and he found it difficult to pick the right pass at the right time. 

Ramsey's early season performances for Arsenal have also not been outstanding, and the Welshmen is currently embroiled in intense contract negotiations, something which may well be affecting his performances on the pitch. Reports coming out this morning suggest that Ramsey is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In defence of Ramsey, although he did have a poor performance against Denmark, the 27-year-old has been a great servant for both club and country. Many of these tweets act as though Ramsey has just been a waste of space, a clumsy oaf in midfield throughout his whole career. 

Yet for Arsenal, Ramsey has made 238 appearances for the North London club, and has scored the winning goal in two FA Cup Finals, enough to make you an all-time great for most clubs. All this after overcoming a horrific injury at the age of just 19.

Whilst for Wales, Ramsey was instrumental in the sides greatest ever major tournament, when they made the semi finals of EURO 2016.

Without wishing to sound like Jose Mourinho, perhaps Ramsey deserves a little more respect from Arsenal and Wales fans for whom he has given so much.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)